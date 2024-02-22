Searches for Cowboy Fashion Soar as Beyoncé Gets Set to Drop 'Renaissance II'

Beyoncé continues to break the internet—in more ways than one.

Music Talkers reports that there’s been a spike in interest over cowboy-related gear following Queen B’s announcement of her forthcoming presumably country album, Renaissance Act II.

According to the outlet, searches for cowboy boots and bolo ties skyrocketed by 163 percent and 566 percent, respectively, following Beyoncé’s release of “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Candles.” Google searches for cowboy hats also shot up 212.5 percent after her Super Bowl Verizon commercial, in which she announced the songs and her new album—and where she was also wearing a turquoise bolo tie.

Both Bey and Kim Kardashian were spotted wearing cowboy hats during Super Bowl weekend, with the singer donning an all-black look, complete with the Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat.

The cowboy hat has become a staple in Beyoncé’s wardrobe as of late. For Valentine’s Day, she wore all red, topped off with a custom red Stetson hat, the Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat.