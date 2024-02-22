Searches for Cowboy Fashion Soar as Beyoncé Gets Set to Drop 'Renaissance II'

Beyoncé continues to break the internet—in more ways than one.
Music Talkers reports that there’s been a spike in interest over cowboy-related gear following Queen B’s announcement of her forthcoming presumably country album, Renaissance Act II.
According to the outlet, searches for cowboy boots and bolo ties skyrocketed by 163 percent and 566 percent, respectively, following Beyoncé’s release of “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Candles.” Google searches for cowboy hats also shot up 212.5 percent after her Super Bowl Verizon commercial, in which she announced the songs and her new album—and where she was also wearing a turquoise bolo tie.
Both Bey and Kim Kardashian were spotted wearing cowboy hats during Super Bowl weekend, with the singer donning an all-black look, complete with the Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat.
The cowboy hat has become a staple in Beyoncé’s wardrobe as of late. For Valentine’s Day, she wore all red, topped off with a custom red Stetson hat, the Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat.
She then wore another iconic look at her nephew Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr.’s runway show for New York Fashion Week. Bey donned a monotone silver blazer, sparkling in jewels, and the El Patron 48 Premier 30X Cowboy Hat in gray.
Beyoncé's had a quiet love affair with country music for some time. Back in 2016, she shared her first foray into the genre with the Lemonade album cut, “Daddy Lessons,” which was a blend of R&B, brass band, gospel, and country. Later that year, The Chicks invited her to perform the song at the 2016 Country Music Awards.
But cowboy culture isn’t new to the Knowles. Earlier this week, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles revealed that it’s part of their roots.
"We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas,” she wrote on Instagram. “We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas, there is a huge Black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning?
“When people ask, ‘Why is Beyoncé wearing cowboy hats?’ It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid, we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange did a whole brilliant album and project based on Black cowboy culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up.”
Renaissance II is slated for release on March 29.