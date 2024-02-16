Here Are the Cowboy Hats Beyoncé Has Worn Following the Announcement of ‘Act II’

Beyoncé is fully embracing the aesthetic with her pivot to country on her upcoming album Act II, and she has the iconic Western wear brand Stetson to partially thank for her style.
The string of fantastic looks Queen Bey has been sporting started off with her appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she wore the white Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat. Retailing for $440 and available in various sizes, the hat brings a modern sheen to the iconic Texan cowboy look, perfectly matching the vibe Bey has delivered with her two new tracks "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."
She then went for an all-black look at the Super Bowl LVIII, during which Act II was officially announced, completed with the Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat.
Earlier this week, she debuted another iconic look when she supported her nephew Daniel 'Julez' Smith Jr. as he hit the runway at New York Fashion Week. In a monotone silver blazer covered in sparkling jewels, she accessorized the outfit with shades and the El Patron 48 Premier 30X Cowboy Hat.
Finally, she celebrated Valentine's Day date night with her husband Jay-Z with a custom Stetson hat. The Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat is only officially available to the public in five different colors, but Beyoncé has her very own red edition to pair with an all-red outfit.
Beyoncé is set to release the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2022's Renaissance, which saw her explore the worlds of house and disco, on March 29. Alongside a trailer that seemingly pays tribute to Wim Wender's beloved 1984 drama Paris, Texas, she dropped two singles and made it clear what she's going for with the project.