Here Are the Cowboy Hats Beyoncé Has Worn Following the Announcement of ‘Act II’

Beyoncé is fully embracing the aesthetic with her pivot to country on her upcoming album Act II, and she has the iconic Western wear brand Stetson to partially thank for her style.

The string of fantastic looks Queen Bey has been sporting started off with her appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she wore the white Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat. Retailing for $440 and available in various sizes, the hat brings a modern sheen to the iconic Texan cowboy look, perfectly matching the vibe Bey has delivered with her two new tracks "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

She then went for an all-black look at the Super Bowl LVIII, during which Act II was officially announced, completed with the Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat.