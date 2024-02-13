Country Music Stations Already Refusing to Play Beyoncé's Country Songs

Beyoncé's new music is getting the cold shoulder from country radio stations.

On Sunday, the most-awarded Grammy Award recipient released two new country singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," and also announced the March 29 release date of her eighth studio album, Act II. But despite calls from the BeyHive for country stations to play the two songs, some are allegedly refusing to do so.

According to one X user who requested "Texas Hold 'Em" to be played on KYKC 100.1 FM in Oklahoma, the station replied by email to decline. "We do not play Beyonce' [sic] as we are a country music station," the email read.

After more requests poured in, KYKC changed its tune and added "Texas Hold 'Em" to their rotation, even logging into its X account with an update.