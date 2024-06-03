Maybe Busta Rhymes should consider a new stylist.
On Sunday, the Brooklyn native took to Instagram to post a 360 video of himself standing on the beach and enjoying the scenic view of the water in Curaçao.
“Ain’t nothing in the world that could compare to when you identify with your gift that you’ve been blessed with, and you’re able to share that gift and enjoy it,” he says over the video. “Blessings don’t stop so we ain’t never gonna stop.”
He elaborated in the caption, writing, “Just know when you are blessed and highly favored, can’t nothing conquer what the blessings are when you are made in the likeness of the most high!! Big @Blockbusta steppin’ on god levels only!! Curaçao, again, thank you for having us!!”
Followers flocked to the comment section to clown Busta, mainly for wearing jeans on the beach, but also for how he’s standing, for allegedly taking Ozempic, and for essentially looking like a clone.
“Jeans on the beach is wicked work,” user @og_alphalis wrote, while user @ceetheone asked, “It’s 103 on that beach why the jeans?”
One user said that Busta was “standing weird on the beach,” and another said he looked like an “AI Tracy Morgan.” A fan also commented, “Ozempic running wild.”
Others said, “Somebody left Busta in the dryer too long” and “Busta look mad clone lmao.”
His stylistic choices are fairly reminiscent of other celebrities, like Lenny Kravitz wearing leather pants, a mesh tank top, and sunglasses while lifting at the gym, and Jadakiss wearing a trenchcoat while busting out flexing his gymnastics skills.