Maybe Busta Rhymes should consider a new stylist.

On Sunday, the Brooklyn native took to Instagram to post a 360 video of himself standing on the beach and enjoying the scenic view of the water in Curaçao.

“Ain’t nothing in the world that could compare to when you identify with your gift that you’ve been blessed with, and you’re able to share that gift and enjoy it,” he says over the video. “Blessings don’t stop so we ain’t never gonna stop.”

He elaborated in the caption, writing, “Just know when you are blessed and highly favored, can’t nothing conquer what the blessings are when you are made in the likeness of the most high!! Big @Blockbusta steppin’ on god levels only!! Curaçao, again, thank you for having us!!”

Followers flocked to the comment section to clown Busta, mainly for wearing jeans on the beach, but also for how he’s standing, for allegedly taking Ozempic, and for essentially looking like a clone.