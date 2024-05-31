Bow Wow Calls Out Rappers Who Owe Him Money, Makes 50 Cent Comparison: 'I Want My Money!'

Bow Wow wants his money.

On Thursday, the rapper and actor took to X to threaten those who owe him money and made a comparison to 50 Cent in a since-deleted tweet.

“Yo! Y’all think 50 gotta long list of rappers owing him money??!!!” Bow wrote. “Ima start naming rappers that owe me and been running off with the paper for 3 yrs!

He then referenced his 2002 basketball film: “Don’t let that Like Mike shit fool you! I want my money!!!! Ima start naming u n***as.”

50 used to demand people pay him money Monday. He has tried to collect payment from Young Buck, Rotimi, and Power EP Randall Emmett.

The 37-year-old recently celebrated a milestone in April, taking to X to share that his debut album, 2000’s Beware of Dog had exceeded four million sales in the U.S., and was eligible for four-time platinum certification. Bow was 13 years old at the time of the release.