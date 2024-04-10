People Are Loving Lenny Kravitz's Incredibly On-Brand Gym Fit of Leather Pants and Shades

Again proving that he’s among the coolest, most ageless people currently walking the Earth, Lenny Kravitz is back in headlines this week thanks to the incredibly on-brand presence of leather pants in the gym.

As seen in a short video shared to the Blue Electric Light artist's socials, the bonafide rockstar eschews the bland (and often downright hideous) trappings of traditional gym attire in favor of something far more Lenny-esque. In the clip, which Kravitz captioned with an uplifting message about limitless possibility, the four-time Grammy winner is seen rocking leather pants and sunglasses, not to mention a sheer tank top, while hitting the weights.