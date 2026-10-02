‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Reportedly Hires Law Roach, Steps Out With Him at Schiaparelli

Roach has also extended his influence beyond red carpets through fashion-week partnerships and an archival installation featuring Chanel, Dior, and Tom Ford-era Gucci.

The “Image Architect” continues to expand a roster that recently added Kim Kardashian and has included Zendaya, Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, and Khloé Kardashian.

Law Roach brought new client Porsha Williams to Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, signaling the RHOA star’s push into high fashion.

Law Roach reportedly has another new client—and this time, he’s bringing one of Atlanta’s most recognizable Real Housewives into the Paris fashion scene. Roach arrived at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris on Thursday, October 1, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, marking a high-profile outing for their reported new stylist-client partnership. The pair were photographed together outside the show during Paris Fashion Week, with Williams stepping into one of the biggest stops on the fashion calendar under Roach’s creative direction. For Williams, 45, the Schiaparelli appearance puts her in considerably different territory from the Bravo world where she became famous. The reality star has been a fixture on RHOA for years.

Roach’s involvement also comes as the self-described “Image Architect” appears to be expanding his client roster. Last month, Roach revealed that Kim Kardashian had become a client, posting a photo of Kardashian on Instagram with the straightforward caption, “New client.” Vogue subsequently confirmed the partnership. His past and current styling credits have included Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian and, most famously, Zendaya. Zendaya and Roach have worked together for more than a decade, building one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrity-stylist partnerships. Roach recently made headlines by explaining just how protective he is of the actress—even admitting he deliberately gives conflicting answers when people ask about her marriage to Tom Holland. “Stop asking me about somebody who I love’s personal business,” Roach said during an appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison. “Every time you ask me, I’m going to tell your ass something different.”