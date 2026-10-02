Style

‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Reportedly Hires Law Roach, Steps Out With Him at Schiaparelli

The self-described “Image Architect” guided Williams’ Paris Fashion Week appearance as he continues expanding his celebrity client list.

Law Roach Arrives to Schiaparelli Show with 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams in Tow
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Law Roach brought new client Porsha Williams to Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, signaling the RHOA star’s push into high fashion.
  • The “Image Architect” continues to expand a roster that recently added Kim Kardashian and has included Zendaya, Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, and Khloé Kardashian.
  • Roach has also extended his influence beyond red carpets through fashion-week partnerships and an archival installation featuring Chanel, Dior, and Tom Ford-era Gucci.

Law Roach reportedly has another new client—and this time, he’s bringing one of Atlanta’s most recognizable Real Housewives into the Paris fashion scene.

Roach arrived at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris on Thursday, October 1, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, marking a high-profile outing for their reported new stylist-client partnership. The pair were photographed together outside the show during Paris Fashion Week, with Williams stepping into one of the biggest stops on the fashion calendar under Roach’s creative direction.

For Williams, 45, the Schiaparelli appearance puts her in considerably different territory from the Bravo world where she became famous. The reality star has been a fixture on RHOA for years.

Roach’s involvement also comes as the self-described “Image Architect” appears to be expanding his client roster.

Last month, Roach revealed that Kim Kardashian had become a client, posting a photo of Kardashian on Instagram with the straightforward caption, “New client.” Vogue subsequently confirmed the partnership.

His past and current styling credits have included Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian and, most famously, Zendaya.

Zendaya and Roach have worked together for more than a decade, building one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrity-stylist partnerships. Roach recently made headlines by explaining just how protective he is of the actress—even admitting he deliberately gives conflicting answers when people ask about her marriage to Tom Holland.

“Stop asking me about somebody who I love’s personal business,” Roach said during an appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison. “Every time you ask me, I’m going to tell your ass something different.”

His influence has increasingly stretched beyond individual red carpets. During New York Fashion Week in 2025, Roach partnered with The Dominick Hotel in SoHo for his “Fashion Week Must-Haves” package, which combined luxury products with some considerably less formal favorites, including Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles.

He also curated an archival fashion installation with What Goes Around Comes Around featuring pieces from Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford-era Gucci.

That event brought Roach together with Camilla Araujo, who said she was attempting to make a bigger move into fashion. Their appearance prompted fans to call for Roach to style the social media star, although no collaboration was announced.

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