Law Roach Says He’ll Keep Lying About Zendaya’s Private Life: ‘You Don't Know If That Lady Married'

Roach said questions about Zendaya’s work and well-being are fair game, but he draws a firm line around the personal life of his longtime friend and collaborator.

The stylist said Zendaya found his shifting claims about her reported marriage to Tom Holland funny, adding, “You don’t know if that lady married or not.”

Law Roach says he deliberately gives conflicting answers about Zendaya’s private life, warning, “Every time you ask me, I’m going to tell your ass something different.”

Law Roach has a simple strategy for anyone looking to him for details about Zendaya’s private life: ask him a personal question, and there’s a good chance he’ll lie to you. The celebrity stylist and self-described “Image Architect” addressed his sometimes contradictory comments about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s reported marriage during an appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison. Roach said the conflicting answers aren’t accidental. They’re his way of protecting someone he has worked with—and been close to—for more than a decade. “Stop asking me about somebody who I love’s personal business,” Roach said. “You don’t have the right or the allowance or the agency to ask me questions about that lady’s personal business. So, every time you ask me, I’m going to tell your ass something different.”

That explains why getting a straight answer from Roach about Zendaya and Holland has become nearly impossible. After appearing to confirm their marriage at the Actor Awards in March, Roach later reversed course. At the 2026 Emmys, he said he had “actually lied” about the couple being married. Asked by TS Madison whether Zendaya gave him any trouble over his comments, Roach said she found the whole thing amusing. “She thought it was funny,” he said. “I’m still slightly spilling the tea about the wedding. You don’t know if that lady married or not.” Roach added that questions about Zendaya’s work and well-being are fair game. Details of her personal relationships are another matter. The speculation surrounding Zendaya and Holland hasn’t exactly slowed down. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-stars have both been photographed wearing rings, while Holland has publicly referred to Zendaya as “my wife.” The couple privately married and later celebrated in Surrey, England, on August 4.