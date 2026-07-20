‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud

Key Takeaways
- Shamea Morton told Andy Cohen she regrets airing her long-simmering issues with former best friend Porsha Williams during the explosive Scotland dinner, admitting it "was not the appropriate time" and that she derailed the trip.
- She acknowledged that dragging their mothers into the feud deeply hurt her own family and said she has apologized to the other women for making them uncomfortable, even as the fallout has continued on social media with "receipts" and deleted clapbacks.
- Despite the ongoing online drama, Shamea insists she is ready to move on after agreeing at the Season 16 reunion to leave the conflict behind and framing her earlier hesitation to join RHOA as an effort to respect Porsha’s space on the franchise.
Shamea Morton says she's ready to move past one of the most explosive feuds in recent RHOA history—but not before acknowledging she crossed a line.
During the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the heated Scotland cast trip that saw her exchange deeply personal accusations with former best friend Porsha Williams, admitting the confrontation never should have happened the way it did.
Reflecting on the dinner that shocked both the cast and viewers, Shamea said frustration had been building for months before it finally boiled over. "The timing wasn't good. I definitely shouldn't have brought it up at the dinner," she told Andy Cohen. "It just came out. I was so fed up. It was festering for so long."
She added that while she has apologized to the other women for derailing the trip, "The dinner was not the appropriate time to do it. That's why I apologized to the ladies for the timing of it all and for making them feel uncomfortable."
The latest comments mark another chapter in what's become one of the defining storylines of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16. Once childhood friends, Shamea and Porsha saw their decades-long relationship unravel after Shamea joined the cast as a full-time Housewife.
Their friendship deteriorated throughout the season before erupting into public accusations both on-screen and online.
The tension reached a breaking point during the trip to Scotland, when Shamea alleged that Porsha's mother had pursued her father. Porsha fired back by accusing Shamea's mother of having a relationship with her husband's brother.
Looking back, Shamea said dragging their families into the dispute only made matters worse, revealing that her own mother was "absolutely hurt" by everything that unfolded.
The fallout didn't end when cameras stopped rolling. Following the Season 16 reunion, Porsha posted what she called "receipts" on Instagram to dispute Shamea's claims that she skipped her wedding and failed to celebrate her becoming a full-time RHOA cast member.
Shamea quickly dismissed the evidence, writing in a now-deleted post, "You can keep your fake receipts with your fake ass friendship."
Earlier in the season, she also became emotional on the RHOA After Show, saying she had originally hesitated to join the series to respect Porsha’s place in the franchise. "I just wanted it to be OK," she said. "I was being respectful of the fact that this is her space."
Despite her public apology, the feud isn't entirely over. Shamea acknowledged that the conflict has continued to spill onto social media, where fresh allegations have surfaced in recent weeks. Still, she insists she's ready to leave it behind.
"The drama is still happening on social," Shamea said. "I agreed to move on from it at reunion, and that's what I'm planning on doing."