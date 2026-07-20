‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud

Despite the ongoing online drama, Shamea insists she is ready to move on after agreeing at the Season 16 reunion to leave the conflict behind and framing her earlier hesitation to join RHOA as an effort to respect Porsha’s space on the franchise.

She acknowledged that dragging their mothers into the feud deeply hurt her own family and said she has apologized to the other women for making them uncomfortable, even as the fallout has continued on social media with "receipts" and deleted clapbacks.

Shamea Morton told Andy Cohen she regrets airing her long-simmering issues with former best friend Porsha Williams during the explosive Scotland dinner, admitting it "was not the appropriate time" and that she derailed the trip.

Shamea Morton says she's ready to move past one of the most explosive feuds in recent RHOA history—but not before acknowledging she crossed a line. During the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the heated Scotland cast trip that saw her exchange deeply personal accusations with former best friend Porsha Williams, admitting the confrontation never should have happened the way it did. Reflecting on the dinner that shocked both the cast and viewers, Shamea said frustration had been building for months before it finally boiled over. "The timing wasn't good. I definitely shouldn't have brought it up at the dinner," she told Andy Cohen. "It just came out. I was so fed up. It was festering for so long."

She added that while she has apologized to the other women for derailing the trip, "The dinner was not the appropriate time to do it. That's why I apologized to the ladies for the timing of it all and for making them feel uncomfortable." The latest comments mark another chapter in what's become one of the defining storylines of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16. Once childhood friends, Shamea and Porsha saw their decades-long relationship unravel after Shamea joined the cast as a full-time Housewife.

Their friendship deteriorated throughout the season before erupting into public accusations both on-screen and online. The tension reached a breaking point during the trip to Scotland, when Shamea alleged that Porsha's mother had pursued her father. Porsha fired back by accusing Shamea's mother of having a relationship with her husband's brother. Looking back, Shamea said dragging their families into the dispute only made matters worse, revealing that her own mother was "absolutely hurt" by everything that unfolded.