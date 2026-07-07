Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on 'RHOA' Drama and Cast Feuds

While acknowledging that K. Michelle is reacting to something, Bailey added, "From what I know from the ladies that I've been around, I know nothing of a plot and a scheme." Bailey also shut down speculation that Porsha Williams intentionally shaded K. Michelle with her now-viral oyster comment. "It was just a coincidence," she said, explaining that she was the only cast member who actually ordered oysters that night. Bailey also came to Drew Sidora's defense after her national anthem performance became a punchline on the show. "I didn't like that," Bailey said. "Drew is an amazing singer... they could have gave her that." The former Housewife also looked ahead instead of back when asked which Atlanta original she'd welcome home. "I would have to say NeNe," Bailey said, crediting NeNe Leakes with bringing her onto the series in Season 3. She also teased that fans will see Leakes receive her "well-deserved flowers" during Bravo's upcoming anniversary celebration.

Bailey also weighed in on the breakup between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, calling it "really sad" and saying she hopes the longtime friends eventually find their way back to each other. Bailey recently made headlines for weighing in on Denise Richards' increasingly contentious divorce from Aaron Phypers. At the time, she said she was "heartbroken" for Richards and made it clear she's standing behind her friend. Although she hasn't reached out directly during the legal battle, Bailey said they've remained in touch and that she wanted to give Richards "some space and some time." Richards and Phypers have been locked in a bitter public dispute since he filed for divorce. Richards later obtained a temporary restraining order after accusing him of repeated physical abuse, allegations Phypers has denied.