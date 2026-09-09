Style

Vintage Heavy Goes From Street to Mountain Summit in Fall 2026 Collection

The collection, which drops Sept. 10, channels city movement and nature endurance.

Vintage Heavy
Vintage Heavy

Denim-based lifestyle brand Vintage Heavy goes to high peaks in its Fall 2026 Collection.

Referencing vintage Americana and traditional workwear, the multi-piece drop turns throwback culture into modern silhouettes with refined material and timeless design. The release also coexists between city life and nature, with the campaign highlighting the pieces in nature scenes.

“One of my favorite parts of designing clothes is the freedom that it allows for you to dream. To imagine and even reimagine,” said Vintage Heavy founder Jason Geter.

The collection goes live on Thursday (Sept. 10) on the Vintage Heavy website.

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