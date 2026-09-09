Vintage Heavy Goes From Street to Mountain Summit in Fall 2026 Collection

Referencing vintage Americana and traditional workwear, the multi-piece drop turns throwback culture into modern silhouettes with refined material and timeless design. The release also coexists between city life and nature, with the campaign highlighting the pieces in nature scenes.

Denim-based lifestyle brand Vintage Heavy goes to high peaks in its Fall 2026 Collection.

“One of my favorite parts of designing clothes is the freedom that it allows for you to dream. To imagine and even reimagine,” said Vintage Heavy founder Jason Geter.

The collection goes live on Thursday (Sept. 10) on the Vintage Heavy website.