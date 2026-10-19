KATSEYE Sport MiaDonna Bracelets and Rings at 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

KATSEYE showed up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday (Oct. 18), with each of the members sporting eye-grabbing pieces from MiaDonna.

The Grammy-nominated group—which currently consists of Daniela Avazini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, and Lara Raj—were seen at the show wearing the Round Lab Grown Diamond Petite Classic Four Prong Tennis Bracelet in white gold, alongside additional rings from MiaDonna.

Valued at $1,895, the striking piece is also available in yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum (which retails for $2,220 instead). The piece is also available in heavier carat weights, all the way up to 15 CTW.