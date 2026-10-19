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KATSEYE Sport MiaDonna Bracelets and Rings at 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The group, which is currently a four-piece, all showed up with eye-catching jewelry from MiaDonna.

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Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae Jeong and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 held at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California.
Katie Flores via Getty Images

KATSEYE showed up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday (Oct. 18), with each of the members sporting eye-grabbing pieces from MiaDonna.

The Grammy-nominated group—which currently consists of Daniela Avazini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, and Lara Raj—were seen at the show wearing the Round Lab Grown Diamond Petite Classic Four Prong Tennis Bracelet in white gold, alongside additional rings from MiaDonna.

Valued at $1,895, the striking piece is also available in yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum (which retails for $2,220 instead). The piece is also available in heavier carat weights, all the way up to 15 CTW.

The group, which released their third EP earlier this year with Wild, currently consists of four members, while Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are on temporary hiatus to recover from health issues.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance follows the unveiling of KATSEYE’s Disney collab collection, now available on Complex.

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