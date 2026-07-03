Gap

Gap is an American clothing and accessories brand founded in 1969 by Doris and Don Fisher in San Francisco. It helped define casual American style through its focus on wardrobe staples like denim jeans and logo-centric sweatshirts, with its blue box logo becoming an instantly recognizable emblem of accessible, everyday fashion. Its relevance traces back to its role in popularizing classic, no-frills basics that appeal across generations. This focus on timeless essentials has cemented Gap’s place in American retail culture beyond fleeting trends. In recent years, we have seen a resurgence in interest for the brand from younger shoppers, thanks to desirable projects with Kanye West, Sean Wotherspoon, and the girl group KATSEYE.

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Russell Westbrook.
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Russell Westbrook Wore Zac Posen-Designed GapStudio to 2026 Met Gala

The Sacramento Kings point guard let the custom blue twill GapStudio suit do the talking, opting to go shirtless underneath.

Jaelani Turner-Williams70 days ago
KATSEYE pose confidently in casual outfits, wearing jeans and hoodies, against a dark background.
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KATSEYE x GAP Hoodies: How to Buy

The global girl group is launching limited edition hoodies only available on Complex.

Alex Ocho93 days ago
Two people in denim outfits with polka dots and tan boots; one crouching, one standing. White background.
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Awake NY Founder Says Gap Collaboration Honoring New York Marks 'Full-Circle' Moment

“Growing up in Queens in the ’90s, Gap was part of the everyday uniform," Awake NY founder Angelo Baque said.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Gap
Style

Young Miko Reimagines Her Hit "Wassup" With GAP Collaborative Music Video

The Puerto Rican rapper wears the brand's GapSweats in the special campaign video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
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YJ Lee463 days ago
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A woman in a white and black outfit stands in front of a blue background with "GAP FR" written on it.
Style

Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row Collection Celebrated With San Francisco Event f/ Kehlani and More

The 16-piece collection features the work of A.Potts, BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh.

Trace William Cowen517 days ago
Person holding a colorful checkered Louis Vuitton bag, wearing a matching patterned jacket and jeans.
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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Merch, le Fleur*, Corteiz & More

Find all the information you need to get your hands on this week's hottest new drops.

YJ Lee531 days ago
A person in a navy hoodie smiles, standing against a light gray brick wall. They have long dark hair and are wearing rings.
Style

How TikToker Julia Huynh’s Viral Search for the Perfect Hoodie Turned into Gap’s First Creator-Led Collab

Huynh’s videos of searching for the ‘hoodiest hoodie’ amassed more than 42 million views. We spoke with the San Jose-based creator on the importance of finding the perfect piece.

Shinnie Park617 days ago
Adidas x Wales Bonner Superstar
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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Adidas x Wales Bonner, Mitchell & Ness x Waraire, and more

Adidas x Wales Bonner Superstars, ERL pre-spring ‘25, the hoodiest hoodie from GAP, and more featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park629 days ago
Troye Sivan dancing alongside a group of dancers in the Gap fall campaign 'Get Loose.'
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Gap Launches 'Get Loose' Fall Campaign Featuring Troye Sivan

The campaign stars the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter accompanied by the dance group CDK Company.

Joe Price693 days ago
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Kid Cudi
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Kid Cudi at Bape, Ice Spice at BBC - 9 Musicians Who Had Fashion Jobs Before the Fame

Before these artists made hit records, they worked for streetwear labels and mall retailers. Learn who worked where below.

Mike DeStefano696 days ago
From left to right, the image shows Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and Khalid sitting on a bench, dressed casually
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Gap and Madhappy Team Up to Reimagine Iconic Essentials

The collection goes live on Aug. 2.

Jade Gomez717 days ago
Left: Man in a pilot cap and Louis Vuitton jacket. Right: Two youths sit on a car wearing casual attire
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Best Style Releases: Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton, Palace x Gap, and More

From Tyler, the Creator's highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton collab to Palace's capsule with Gap, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano848 days ago
Person stands between rows of boxed supplies and a folding table in a logistics area
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YZY Gap Pop-Up Sale Shut Down by LAPD Over Suspected Theft: ‘This Merchandise Has Been Stolen From Ye’ (UPDATE)

A video showing American Apparel founder Dov Charney, who was hired as the CEO of Yeezy in 2023, informing the crowd the merch was stolen surfaced online.

Joe Price853 days ago

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