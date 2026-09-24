KATSEYE's Yoonchae Partners With Aritzia for Her First Solo Brand Deal

KATSEYE's Yoonchae has stepped out on her own, landing her very first fashion campaign.

On Thursday (September 24), Aritzia announced that the 18-year-old South Korean singer has been named the face of the brand's new Super Puff campaign, "Get Caught in the Moment. Not the Weather."

Discussing the brand deal with Elle, Yoonchae said: "I'd describe my personal style as comfortable and effortless. I love pieces that feel comfortable and easy to wear, but still look elevated and put together. I tend to gravitate toward simple, versatile pieces that I can style in different ways, which is one of the things I love about Aritzia."