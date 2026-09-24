KATSEYE's Yoonchae Partners With Aritzia for Her First Solo Brand Deal

Key Takeaways
- KATSEYE's Yoonchae landed her first solo brand collaboration as the face of Aritzia’s Super Puff campaign, "Get Caught in the Moment. Not the Weather."
- The 18-year-old described her style as "comfortable and effortless," highlighting versatile pieces, long coats, layered textures, and boots as fall staples.
- The campaign follows KATSEYE's No. 1 Billboard 200 debut with WILD and comes ahead of the group's September 26 Saturday Night Live performance and North American tour dates.
KATSEYE's Yoonchae has stepped out on her own, landing her very first fashion campaign.
On Thursday (September 24), Aritzia announced that the 18-year-old South Korean singer has been named the face of the brand's new Super Puff campaign, "Get Caught in the Moment. Not the Weather."
Discussing the brand deal with Elle, Yoonchae said: "I'd describe my personal style as comfortable and effortless. I love pieces that feel comfortable and easy to wear, but still look elevated and put together. I tend to gravitate toward simple, versatile pieces that I can style in different ways, which is one of the things I love about Aritzia."
Yoonchae also told the magazine that her favorite fall outfit staples include long coats and boots. She also said she loves playing with different textures and layers "while still feeling cozy and put together."
The singer's campaign marks her first solo brand collaboration. KATSEYE’s past fashion partnerships have included Fendi, Pandora, Glossier, and Gap, among others.
KATSEYE’s third EP, WILD, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. The Grammy-nominated group recently wrapped up the European leg of its WILDWORLD Tour, with performances set to begin in North America next month.
The group will serve as the musical guest on the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 26.