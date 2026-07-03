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Beyoncé entered this year’s ceremony with a leading nine nominations stemming from her ‘Renaissance’ album, which she’ll soon be taking on the road.Trace William Cowen
After taking a hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers in Canada are trying to make it work despite their smaller budgets and uncertainty.Louis Pavlakos
Music
Lil Nas X Speculates About Life Without “Old Town Road” Success: ‘I Don’t Think I Would Have Ever Come Out’
Lil Nas X discussed the importance of representation in hip-hop and his decision to open up about his sexuality amid the dominance of "Old Town Road."Brenton Blanchet
Music
Morgan Wallen Reportedly Hasn't Donated Much of the $500K He Pledged Following N-Word Controversy
On 'Good Morning America' in July, Morgan Wallen addressed his usage of the N-word in a leaked video and pledged to donate $500,000 to Black-led groups.Joe Price