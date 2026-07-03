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Post Malone at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Music

Post Malone Seemingly Teases Return to Rap After Lengthy Country Run

A snippet of a song shared by Post has people wondering if he's returning to his old form on the upcoming album 'The Eternal Buzz.'

Jose Martinez2 days ago
Bunnie Xo is Turning Her Memoir Into a Movie—And She Wants This Actor to Play Her
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Wants Jack Black to Play Her in 'Stripped Down' Movie

Inside the wild Hollywood plans for Bunnie Xo’s raw memoir, from Jelly Roll love story to her dream casting twist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Ne-Yo wearing a black cowboy hat and coat, smiling at a red carpet event.
Music

Ne-Yo Gives Taste of Upcoming Country-Inspired Album With New Track "Simple Things"

The three-time Grammy winner recently shouted out Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire when detailing his longtime appreciation for country music.

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
The Zac Brown Band Pays Homage to Jimmy Buffett with 'Same Boat' Floating Music Venue
Music

The Zac Brown Band Pays Homage to Jimmy Buffett with 'Same Boat' Floating Music Venue

The country music band will be performing on a Margaritaville at Sea-owned boat.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago
Jelly Roll Says Cheating on Wife Bunnie Xo Was 'One of the Worst Moments' of His Life
Music

Jelly Roll Says Cheating on Wife Bunnie Xo Was 'One of the Worst Moments' of His Life

The pair also went through a brief separation, though they are "stronger than they've ever been" now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo267 days ago
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Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pose at an event, with a red backdrop displaying "Academy of Country Music."
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have Reportedly Separated After 19 Years Together

The couple married in 2006 and have two children together.

Alex Ocho292 days ago
Lana Del Rey performs onstage during a concert at Aviva Stadium on June 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.
Music

Lana Del Rey Reveals Her True Thoughts on the Mainstream Country Music Wave

The singer is set to release her country-inspired album 'Stove' in January 2026.

Alex Gonzalez326 days ago
Charley Crockett Defends Beyoncé, Slams Morgan Wallen & Other Country Music Artists
Pop Culture

Charley Crockett Defends Beyoncé, Slams Morgan Wallen & Other Country Music Artists

"Hey country folks. @beyonce ain't the source of your discontent," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo331 days ago
WWE Superstar Ron Killings Pivots From Rap Career With New Country Album
Music

WWE Superstar Ron Killings Pivots From Rap Career With New Country Album

"The White Album" will have an official release party next month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo369 days ago
Gavin Adcock and Beyonce
Music

Gavin Adcock Says ‘Cowboy Carter’ ‘Ain’t Country Music’ as Beyoncé’s Album Continues to Top Charts

The country singer reacted after discovering that 'Cowboy Carter' was No. 1 on the Apple Music Country chart.

tara mahadevan382 days ago
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Beyoncé in a black leather outfit with a matching hat and sunglasses, smiling on stage with wavy blonde hair.
Style

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Returns to the U.S. — Shop Rodeo-Inspired Fits for the Show

Complex Shop has everything you need to complete your 'Cowboy Carter' Tour outfit.

Alex Ocho388 days ago
A close-up of multiple Grammy Awards trophies, featuring gold gramophones on black bases, with a blurred background.
Music

Recording Academy Adds 'Traditional Country' Album Category Months After Beyoncé Win

The country music community said it would "like to have more variety" in how their music is honored.

tara mahadevan400 days ago
Shaboozey in a plaid suit with dreadlocks stands next to Megan Moroney in a white halter dress on stage, under bright lights.
Music

Shaboozey’s Viral Side-Eye Explained: What Was the Message?

A scripted line at the American Music Awards claiming the Carter Family "basically invented" country music drew scrutiny.

Alex Ocho416 days ago
Sexyy Red and Jessie Murph.
Music

Sexyy Red Gets in Her Country Bag with New Jessie Murph Collab

The two link up for the remix to "Blue Strips."

Trey Alston420 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ernest standing outdoors, Snoop in a blue jacket and beige pants, Ernest in a black jacket and cap, with trees behind them.
Music

How Snoop Dogg Ended Up on a Country Song With ERNEST

According to ERNEST, the collab started with him “weaseling” his way into Snoop’s green room at a Jelly Roll show.

Trace William Cowen459 days ago
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Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaplug stand in front of a large blue monster truck. One wears a white outfit and cap, the other has tattoos and wears jewelry.
Music

BigXthaPlug Links With Bailey Zimmerman for "All the Way" Ahead of Upcoming Country Project

The Texas-born 'TAKE CARE' artist builds on his recent wins with a surefire country crossover hit.

Trace William Cowen470 days ago
Split image. Left: Burgess Owens in a blue suit sits in a formal setting. Right: Beyoncé holds a Grammy award, wearing a sparkling gold outfit and smiling.
Life

GOP Congressman Says Beyoncé’s Grammy Win Is ‘Closest Thing to DEI'

Burgess Owens claims the singer's historic victory undermines the efforts of established country artists and the Grammy's overall credibility.

Alex Ocho524 days ago
Beyoncé, wearing a shimmering gold gown, holds a Grammy award while speaking at a microphone.
Music

Beyoncé on What Grammys Album of the Year Win Means to Her: '25 Years of Working Really Hard'

"The love I got from the country community tonight really made me feel so seen," Beyoncé said in an interview.

Trace William Cowen530 days ago

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