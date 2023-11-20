Rihanna and Puma Are Bringing Back the Creeper

Since Rihanna and Puma announced their revitalized Fenty partnership earlier this year, many sneaker fans have wondered if we'll be getting more releases of their popular Suede Creeper sneaker. Today, the global sportswear brand put an end to the speculation with the announcement of an upcoming Creeper drop.

Shown here is the Puma Creeper Phatty, which is a new version of the silhouette debuting this month. The silhouette is similar to the original Suede Creeper, but the upper on this new version features additional padding throughout. The most notable design element of the sneaker is the chunky brown sole underneath. The colorways that are being released as part of this set include a black pair, a purple makeup, and a blue colorway.

"We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder," Rihanna said. "When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger."

The Puma Creeper Phatty will make its debut in North America on Nov. 30 at Puma.com and at select retailers. The global release will arrive on Dec. 1.