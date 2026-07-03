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Akihiro Miwa, Kyono Kotomi, Takeshi Kitano, Kayoko Kishimoto and Tetsu Watanabe
Pop Culture

Akihiro Miwa, Singer and Studio Ghibli Voice Actor, Dies at 91

Akihiro Miwa, the iconic Japanese entertainer and voice actor in 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' died June 20.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Complex Staff127 days ago
Seven members of XG pose in elaborate outfits for "The Core" album pop-up event in Los Angeles, presented by Complex.
Music

XG Announces Complex Pop-Up in LA: What You Need to Know

The Japanese group celebrates its debut album, 'THE CORE – 核' with a two-day Complex LA takeover.

Alex Ocho176 days ago
Ohana Hatake Surippa Slides
Style

Takashi Murakami Ohana Hatake Surippa Slides: How to Buy

The contemporary Japanese house slipper from Murakami's footwear brand is available now in four new colorways.

Complex Staff218 days ago
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Rina Sawayama and Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Culture

Rina Sawayama Calls Out Cultural Disrespect in Sabrina Carpenter's ‘SNL’ Performance

Sawayama thought Carpenter's martial arts theme for her "Nobody's Son" performance was insensitive.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
North West smiling, wearing a 'North Balenciaga' hoodie. On the right, the cover of "Vultures 2" which depicts a person in a black outfit holding a large printed image of a man's face
Music

North West Raps in Japanese on Dad Ye’s New Album 'Vultures 2'

Ye's 11-year-old daughter appears on the track "Bomb."

Alex Ocho712 days ago
People stand outside a 7-Eleven convenience store with a "Now Hiring" sign visible on the right
Life

7-Eleven to Revamp U.S. Offerings With Japan-Inspired Menu Items

Inspired by the Japanese "konbini," the company announced plans to introduce more fresh foods to its stateside menu.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
Sailor Moon characters: Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Mars, Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, and Sailor Venus. They are in their iconic sailor outfits, posing together
Pop Culture

Sailor Moon Returns to Cartoon Network Uncensored for the First Time

The new uncut dub produced by Viz Media will air on the new "Toonami Rewind" block beginning May 31.

Alex Ocho785 days ago
Illustrated man with intense expression holding a scythe under a full moon
Music

Lupe Fiasco Levels Up With Latest Album 'Samurai' (UPDATE)

The release of Lupe’s well-timed ninth studio album arrives with a new video for the track "No. 1 Headband."

Alex Ocho789 days ago
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Craftsman examining a string in workshop, wearing a cap and vest
Style

Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

The late fashion designer founded the company in the 80s after falling in love with American denim in the U.S.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan

The rapper donned two anime-inspired looks during her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Alex Ocho866 days ago
Life

Japanese Man Drops $14,000 for Custom-Made Collie Dog Costume

The unidentified individual says he's now fulfilled his dream of "becoming an animal."

Brad Callas1083 days ago
Life

Florida Japanese Steakhouse Shuts Down After Customers Test Positive for Meth After Eating at Restaurant

Several patrons reportedly fell sick after eating at the restaurant's hibachi table, and three people later tested positive for meth.

tara mahadevan1100 days ago
Life

Canadian Teen Accused of Vandalizing Historic Japanese Temple

The teen has been taken into questioning by Nara police.

Louis Pavlakos1102 days ago
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'Yu-Gi-Oh!' booth at Tokyo Game Show 2016
Pop Culture

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead at 60

Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the popular 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' franchise, was found floating off the coast of Okinawa Island, Japan, on Wednesday. He was 60.

Brad Callas1470 days ago

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