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NIGO in a denim outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a modern, copper-roofed structure indoors.
Style

NIGO's Human Made to Acquire Jun Takahashi's Undercover as Part of Strategy to 'Cultivate Culture'

If all goes as planned, Undercover will become a consolidated subsidiary by 2028.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
South Korea's midfielder #08 Paik Seung-ho celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 5, 2022.
Sports

FIFA World Cup: How Far Has an Asian Team Advanced in the Tournament's History?

Tracing South Korea’s 2002 semifinal run, Japan’s steady Round of 16 showings, and other AFC nations that have pushed Asia’s World Cup ceiling.

Mark Elibert36 days ago
Frank Ocean.
Music

Frank Ocean Keeps It Moving During Rare Fan Sighting in Tokyo, Japan

The elusive singer might be absent from the world of music, but it appears he's not in complete hiding.

Joe Price49 days ago
'One Piece' flag
Pop Culture

'One Piece' Studio Urges Japanese Lawmakers to Crack Down on Anime Piracy

Overseas anime consumption topped domestic revenue numbers for the first time ever.

Trey Alston49 days ago
JP THE WAVY and Takashi Murakami on a motorcycle with colorful flower graphics. One wears a red jacket and sunglasses, the other a rainbow flower hat and sunglasses.
Music

Takashi Murakami and JP THE WAVY's MNNK Bro. Complex Cover Collection: How to Shop

Takashi Murakami and JP THE WAVY's Complex cover is commemorated with exclusive trading cards, vinyl, and more.

Trace William Cowen56 days ago
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A colorful, smiling cartoon flower with a happy face and rainbow petals against a dramatic red background.
Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen56 days ago
Takahiro Fujiwara with glasses and a beard wearing a cap and hoodie next to the 'My Hero Academia' character he portrayed with glowing yellow eyes and a dark aura.
Pop Culture

‘My Hero Academia’ Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara Dead at 43

Fujiwara was a prolific anime voice actor and had over 90 credits to his name.

Joe Price57 days ago
Baby monkey named Punch is seen with IKEA Djungelskog plush toy at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Japan on March 21, 2026. The zoo located in Chiba prefecture gained popularity as
Pop Culture

Two Americans Arrested After One Climbs Into Punch the Monkey's Enclosure in Japan

Jahnai Dayson, 24, allegedly scaled the fence of Punch's enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on May 17.

Complex Staff59 days ago
Anime-style album cover featuring a colorful character with blue hair and a hat. Text reads "ROCK STAR" with a blue vinyl record.
Music

Ado "Rockstar" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The limited-edition Singles Day release of Ado's hit song is available on Complex.

Complex Staff84 days ago
Burger King Offers 40M Yen to Every Japanese Franchisee to Join Them
Life

Burger King Japan Dangles $250K to Lure Rival Franchisees

Inside the cash-for-defection deal shaking up Japan’s fast-food wars — and why Burger King thinks franchisees will flip for it now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
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Bad Bunny
Music

Bad Bunny Took Over Tokyo. Now Watch It on Spotify

The 42-minute film captures his full performance for Spotify’s Billions Club Live Series, along with exclusive interviews.

Antonio Johri97 days ago
The Weeknd
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Tapped to Present at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The Weeknd will announce the recipient for Anime of the Year at the ceremony.

tara mahadevan99 days ago
Red book cover titled "Tokyo" with "Type 7 Travel Guide" in white text.
Pop Culture

Porsche 'Type 7 Guide to Tokyo': How to Buy

The first in a new series of travel guides is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff100 days ago
A person wearing sunglasses and a hat holds a Grammy Award against a backdrop with a Grammy logo.
Music

Knxwledge Announces He's Officially Become a Resident of Japan

The producer played his first Kyoto show the same day.

Jade Gomez103 days ago
Hysteric Glamour x Guess Jeans
Style

Guess Jeans and Hysteric Glamour Unveil Collaborative Spring 2026 Collection

For the capsule, Hysteric Glamour reimagined classic Guess silhouettes.

tara mahadevan109 days ago
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Anime character with blue hair and pink eyes in a futuristic outfit, sitting with a determined expression. Background text reads "GHOST THE S".
Pop Culture

‘Ghost in the Shell’ Trailer Reveals ’90s-Inspired Anime Reboot

The first full look at the upcoming reboot showcases a retro-inspired aesthetic for the new take on the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Mark Elibert111 days ago

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