Style

Fred Again.. and Cactus Plant Flea Market Launch New ‘USB002’ Merch Collection

The drop coincides arrives on the heels of the final night of Fred's London residency.

Collection of shirts and a hoodie with "Fred again.." and "USB002" designs, featuring digital text and USB graphics.
Images courtesy of cpfmfredagain.com

Cactus Plant Flea Market has reunited with Fred Again.. for a fresh run of merch.

The new drop includes tees, jerseys, hoodies, and accessories, with prices running from $40 to $150. You can pre-order your merch by visiting cpfmfredagain.com

The merch arrives as Fred closed out his USB002 residency in London on Friday, (Feb. 27), at the Alexandra Palace by bringing out Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk as a special guest. Per Consequence of Sound, he had previously recruited Bangalter for a surprise appearance in Paris in October, marking Bangalter's first DJ set in more than 15 years.

Ahead of the London finale, Fred posted a video with Bangalter on Instagram Story and wrote, "I can't believe I'm typing this. There is only one way to end this tour of surreal whirlwind dream-casting, and it is with this man, the greatest. We've been in the studio all week and basically prepared an entire one-off show just for tonight."

During the London set, the pair played hits like “One More Time” twice along with “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” “Around the World,” “Technologic,” and the Daft Punk-produced “Starboy” by The Weeknd.

At Thursday’s performance, Fred played an unreleased track from Harry Styles' upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally ahead of its March 6 release, according to Billboard.

Fred Again.. released his USB002 album over 10 weeks last fall, sharing a song a week during a 10-show run across 10 cities in Europe and North America.

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