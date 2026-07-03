Cactus Plant Flea Market

Cactus Plant Flea Market, founded in 2015 by Cynthia Lu, blurred the lines between streetwear and art. Known for its DIY ethos, the brand’s signature motifs—like smiley faces with multiple eyes and hand-drawn typography—offer a playful twist on conventional fashion. CPFM’s collaborations with high-profile names such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, McDonald's, and Nike have cemented its status as a leading brand in modern streetwear.

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