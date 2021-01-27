Although we won't be able to purchase the latest looks being debuted at Paris Fashion Week just yet, there are plenty of great releases to pick up this week. Reese Cooper has just dropped a capsule that benefits the Mt. Wilson Observatory and National Forest Foundation. Stüssy has collaborated with Nike on an eco-friendly collection that's ripe for the last weeks of winter. This week is also rife with art collaborations. Futura has released bags with Ojejito, Uniqlo is collaborating with the late Jason Polan, Hublot dropped a watch with Takashi Murakami, and the Brooklyn-based brand Tier is releasing a collab with the Haitian-American artist, Pierre Jean-Baptiste.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from Undercover, Brain Dead, The North Face, Helmut Lang, and more, by checking out our roundup of the best style releases this week below.