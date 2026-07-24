Undercover

Undercover is a Japanese fashion brand founded in 1990 by Jun Takahashi, known for its fusion of punk rebellion and refined tailoring. Emerging from Tokyo’s underground scene, the label has shaped global streetwear through standout collaborations with Nike and Supreme, distinguished by its use of graphic motifs and layered textures that challenge traditional fashion norms. Its relevance traces back to the 1990s punk subculture, sustained by fans who appreciate Undercover’s conceptual storytelling and intricate craftsmanship. Each collection pushes boundaries by integrating subversive themes with avant-garde silhouettes, attracting a dedicated community that spans luxury fashion enthusiasts and streetwear collectors alike.

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