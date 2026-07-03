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Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.Mike DeStefano
From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
From Stüssy Summer 2022 to the Rhuigi x Zara 'Redesigning Human Uniform' capsule, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
From Drake’s emerald-stoned Patek Philippe Nautilus to Jay-Z’s $5 million custom Hublot, here are the 11 most popular watch brands in hip-hop history.Mike DeStefano