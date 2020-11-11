Quavo continues to diversify his portfolio.

On Tuesday, the Migos member announced his newly inked business deal with sportswear brand Legends, acquiring a minority stake in the company that includes investors like Steve Nash, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes, and Willie McGinest.

"I'm excited to officially be a part of the Legends family," said Quavo, who previously teamed up with the brand for his Huncho Celebrity Charity Basketball Game. "Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we'll take it to the next level."

As celebration of the investment deal, Quavo sent an exclusive kit of Quavo x Legends gear to his celebrity friends, including Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and his fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff.

"Quavo is the perfect fit for the LEGENDS brand based on his background in both sports and entertainment, and as a trendsetter in the fashion and pop culture worlds" said Scott Hochstadt, who founded Legends back in 2018. "We've enjoyed a great relationship with Quavo for almost two years, and are excited to officially welcome into the LEGENDS family of investors."