It's really happening.

On Tuesday, A Bathing Ape announced that a collaboration with October's Very Own is indeed on the way. Though no additional info was given, the announcement included an image of both brand's iconic logos side by side, with a promise that Drake and BAPE fans can expect a drop soon.

Back in August, per Hypebeast, fans got a glimpse at what could be pieces from the collection by way of a Japanese magazine spread. Though what exactly will be included in the collaborative effort hasn’t been formally announced, that possible peek included everything from phone cases to crewnecks:

Here's to hoping the collection will somehow incorporate a "Summer Games"-themed hoodie.

Back in July, Kid Cudi teased that he would have news on a new BAPE collection he was working on "soon." Other pivotal BAPE moments in 2020 have included collabs with Comme des Garçons, Star Wars, and more.

And in OVO news, 21 Savage recently showed off an owl chain that was presumably gifted to him by his recent Savage Mode II collaborator Drake: