It looks like Drake has gifted another OVO owl chain.

21 Savage shows off his OVO chain that he got from Drake 🦉 pic.twitter.com/0T90VBRIBi — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 5, 2020

This time around it appears that Drake decided to bless 21 Savage, who recently dropped off his Savage Mode II tape with Metro Boomin, with some expensive jewelry. Although 21 didn't explicitly say that Drake gave him the chain, he did post a pic to IG of himself wearing it and also tagged the Dark Lane Demo Tapes rapper in the post. Drake, who is featured on the Savage Mode II track "Mr. Right Now," liked the post.

Speaking of OVO chains, Drake recently gave DJ Khaled one that featured an owl, lion, and key. After receiving the iced-out pendant, Khaled took to IG to thank his friend for the gift. "Khaled and Drake. Drake and Khaled. It's also special when we connect ... Fully iced-out. It's so heavy, the quality. Look at the owl, look at the lion, look at the key ... Drake was wearing one, now I got one. It's called brothers. Drake, thank you so much for your friendship. This is beautiful," Khaled said in a video he posted.