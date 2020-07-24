Kid Cudi is dominating 2020.

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland-born artist announced he was teaming up with iconic streetwear brand Bape on another collection. Cudi didn't provide any details about what he had in store, simply telling fans he was doing it "soon." He also teased a release date announcement for an Adidas collab, which is "comin' this fall."

Cudi has been a fan of Bape well before he made it big. The 36-year multi-hyphenate was introduced to the brand after he moved to New York City at the age of 20. He previously revealed he had applied to work at the Bape SoHo flagship multiple times, before he was hired in 2008. It was there Cudi would meet two men who had a huge impact on his life: Kanye West and Bape creator NIGO.

As he began to dedicate more time to his music career, Cudi eventually left his Bape job; however, the brand would remain a staple in his signature style. Over the past decade, Cudi and Bape would team up on a number of pieces, including the 2010 "Rager" tee in support of Cudi's sophomore album, Man On The Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and a Milo tee exclusively for ComplexCon.