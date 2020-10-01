After Nike officially unveiled Nigeria's national football team shirt and wider capsule collection for 2020, Converse have now offered up a fully customisable Naija Chuck Taylor All-Star model, released on Nigerian Independence Day.

Two versions of the model are spotlighted by the brand: one featuring an upper using the eagle feather design seen on Nigeria's away jersey and Naija tracksuits (with 'Nigeria' embellished on the midsole), while another version features the traditional Naija prints utilised on several Nike sneakers that were part of the capsule collection.

The new Naija Chuck Taylor 70s are available as part of Converse's customisable Converse For You range, which allows users to show their support for other Nike-sponsored football federations.

Designs for England, France, the USA and the Netherlands are also available for football fans to customise via the 'Converse By You' website. Check out the two different Naija versions of the Chuck Taylor 70 in the lookbook below.