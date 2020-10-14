Although you might have spent too much money buying Lakers merch or T-shirts encouraging your friends to vote, there are still plenty of great releases to consider copping this week. Dover Street Market is collaborating with brands like Noah and Better Gift Shop to raise funds for Sky High Farm, a non-profit that fights food insecurity in New York. Supreme is set to release a new Nike collab this week that showcases its take on the Air Max Plus. For those in search of a solid winter coat, A Bathing Ape is dropping a collaboration with Alpha Industries and Richardson is releasing its own take on the Marmot "Biggie" this week.

Check out the details on how to cop these releases and others from brands like Ganni, Carrots, and Ksubi in this week's best style releases.