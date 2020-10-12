Last night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals to capture the franchise's 17th NBA title. It was the final act to a rollercoaster season that we almost didn't get to see thanks to Covid-19. It brought a title back to LA for the first time since 2009. It further bolstered the "LeBron is the GOAT" argument, and finally rewarded superstar Anthony Davis was his first ring. It also seems like the perefect conclusion to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who tragically passed away this past January.

All of this to say, there was a lot to celebrate and plenty of merch to buy. Whether you are someone who prefers the official gear worn by the players while hoisting the championship trophy at center court, or you are in search of something a bit more unique from one of your favorite brands, we've got you covered.

Check out some of the best merch available to celebrate the Lakers’ championship below.