Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show is set to exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video, where it will debut the lingerie line’s Fall 2020 collection.

The worldwide event will air Oct. 2 and boasts an all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers. The show will feature performances from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalía. Veterans Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser will walk the runway, alongside newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and more.

The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection will be available for purchase in Amazon’s fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty website. Rihanna serves as the executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty show.

The singer has previously taken part in an Amazon streaming event. In 2019, she starred in Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s Guava Island, which was released via Prime last April.

Meanwhile, RiRi’s fans are still (sort of) patiently waiting for the arrival of her next album, R9. Earlier this month, Skylar Grey took to Instagram to share a clip of an unreleased reggae-influenced song that she says she and Diplo worked on for RiRi’s hopefully impending album.