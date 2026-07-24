Featured
Latest Stories
Megan Fox Claps Back at Troll Who Called Her Lingerie Photos 'Embarrassing'
The 'Transformers' star and model joked that the detractor was probably one of her exes.
How Melanie Moreno’s Old Runway Clips Sparked a 'Love Island USA' Body Image Debate
Old runway clips, Ozempic rumors, and a viral cousin clapback: how Melanie Moreno’s modeling past sparked a new Love Island USA body image debate.
Claressa Shields Turns Boxing Gym Into Lingerie Shoot
The Olympian boxer leans into fashion and beauty with a Damani shoot, expanding her presence beyond the ring.
Sydney Sweeney Wears Her Own Lingerie Brand SYRN in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere
Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, is launching an OnlyFans to help pay for her elaborate wedding to Nate Jacobs in the new season of 'Euphoria.'
Tia Mowry Steps Out in Sheer Lingerie: ‘Maybe I’ve Always Been This Woman’
The ‘Sister, Sister’ star shared a sheer black look alongside a message about identity, reflecting on life after divorce and years in the spotlight as one half of a twin duo.
Sydney Sweeney Strips Down for New ‘Comfy’ Lingerie Drop
The actress trades corsets for seamless basics in Syrn’s new Comfy line, leaning into the brand’s 'Do What Makes You Naked' campaign.
Kylie Jenner Stars in 'Everyday Cotton' SKIMS Campaign
Kim Kardashian tapped her youngest sister as the campaign model for her latest SKIMS drop.
Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Line Sells Out Hours After Launch Following Hollywood Sign Stunt
The actress promoted SYRN’s Seductress collection by covering the Hollywood sign with dozens of bras.
Sydney Sweeney Hangs Bras on Hollywood Sign to Promote Lingerie Line, Could Face Charges
Sydney Sweeney strung up bras on the iconic sign to promote her new lingerie line.
Elizabeth Gillies Goes From ‘Victorious’ to Adore Me for Valentine’s Day
Elizabeth Gillies has been unveiled as the face of Adore Me’s Valentine’s Day Atelier Collection, marking her latest fashion collaboration ahead of the holiday.
Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter for New Savage X Fenty Campaign
Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter, for Savage X Fenty's new campaign.
Rihanna Drops New Savage x Fenty Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
The singer and entrepreneur kicked off the new year with pre-Valentine's Day thirst traps.
Bobbi Althoff Unveils Full Adore Me Valentine's Day Lingerie Shoot
Althoff took to TikTok on January 2 to unveil the full collection and her sexy new look.
Bobbi Althoff Dons Valentine’s Day Lingerie and Explains How She Handles Online Criticism
The podcaster stepped outside her comfort zone for a lingerie shoot and shared why she no longer lets comment sections get to her.
SKIMS Launches 'Ultimate Bush' Thong Line: 'Your Carpet Can Be Whatever Color You Want It to Be'
The collection includes G-string thongs topped with faux fur in twelve different shades.
Tokyo Toni Posts Sultry NSFW Video Promoting Blac Chyna’s Ex Derrick Milano
The social media personality let it all hang out.
Rihanna Cleverly Hides Baby Bump in New Fenty Lingerie Photo Shoot
Earlier this month, the singer announced she was expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky.
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches Bra With Fake Nipple Piercings
Featured in three colors, the new SKIMS push-up bra has a faux piercing design.