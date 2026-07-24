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Megan Fox.
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Claps Back at Troll Who Called Her Lingerie Photos 'Embarrassing'

The 'Transformers' star and model joked that the detractor was probably one of her exes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
'Love Island' Star Melanie Moreno Has Fans Talking About Her Plus-Sized Modeling Past
Pop Culture

How Melanie Moreno’s Old Runway Clips Sparked a 'Love Island USA' Body Image Debate

Old runway clips, Ozempic rumors, and a viral cousin clapback: how Melanie Moreno’s modeling past sparked a new Love Island USA body image debate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Claressa Shields Strikes a Pose in Sexy Lingerie for Damani
Sports

Claressa Shields Turns Boxing Gym Into Lingerie Shoot

The Olympian boxer leans into fashion and beauty with a Damani shoot, expanding her presence beyond the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair wearing a white dress waves and smiles against a blue background with decorative grass.
Style

Sydney Sweeney Wears Her Own Lingerie Brand SYRN in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere

Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, is launching an OnlyFans to help pay for her elaborate wedding to Nate Jacobs in the new season of 'Euphoria.'

Trace William Cowen102 days ago
Tia Mowry Stuns 'Sister Sister' Fans with Black Lingerie Post
Style

Tia Mowry Steps Out in Sheer Lingerie: ‘Maybe I’ve Always Been This Woman’

The ‘Sister, Sister’ star shared a sheer black look alongside a message about identity, reflecting on life after divorce and years in the spotlight as one half of a twin duo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
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Sydney Sweeney is Getting Near-Naked Again to Promote Her Lingerie Line
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Strips Down for New ‘Comfy’ Lingerie Drop

The actress trades corsets for seamless basics in Syrn’s new Comfy line, leaning into the brand’s 'Do What Makes You Naked' campaign.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Kylie Jenner modeling for SKIMS
Style

Kylie Jenner Stars in 'Everyday Cotton' SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian tapped her youngest sister as the campaign model for her latest SKIMS drop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Style

Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Line Sells Out Hours After Launch Following Hollywood Sign Stunt

The actress promoted SYRN’s Seductress collection by covering the Hollywood sign with dozens of bras.

Joshua Espinoza176 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Hangs Bras on Hollywood Sign to Promote Lingerie Line, Could Face Charges

Sydney Sweeney strung up bras on the iconic sign to promote her new lingerie line.

tara mahadevan179 days ago
Elizabeth Gillies Goes from 'Victorious' to Adore Me for Valentine's Day
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Gillies Goes From ‘Victorious’ to Adore Me for Valentine’s Day

Elizabeth Gillies has been unveiled as the face of Adore Me’s Valentine’s Day Atelier Collection, marking her latest fashion collaboration ahead of the holiday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
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Rihanna and Vivian Wilson
Music

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter for New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter, for Savage X Fenty's new campaign.

tara mahadevan197 days ago
Savage x Fenty
Music

Rihanna Drops New Savage x Fenty Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

The singer and entrepreneur kicked off the new year with pre-Valentine's Day thirst traps.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
Bobbi Althoff Unveils Full Adore Me Valentine's Day Lingerie Shoot
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Unveils Full Adore Me Valentine's Day Lingerie Shoot

Althoff took to TikTok on January 2 to unveil the full collection and her sexy new look.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
Bobbi Althoff Dons Valentine's Day Lingerie & Explains Why She No Longer Reads 'Hate' Comments
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Dons Valentine’s Day Lingerie and Explains How She Handles Online Criticism

The podcaster stepped outside her comfort zone for a lingerie shoot and shared why she no longer lets comment sections get to her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
SKIMS
Style

SKIMS Launches 'Ultimate Bush' Thong Line: 'Your Carpet Can Be Whatever Color You Want It to Be'

The collection includes G-string thongs topped with faux fur in twelve different shades.

Jaelani Turner-Williams283 days ago
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Tokyo Toni Thirst-Traps in Lingerie While Promoting Blac Chyna's Ex-Fiancé Derrick Milano
Pop Culture

Tokyo Toni Posts Sultry NSFW Video Promoting Blac Chyna’s Ex Derrick Milano

The social media personality let it all hang out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo326 days ago
Rihanna poses in a purple patterned bikini against a blue tiled wall. In one image, she leans on the wall; in the other, she sits on a white chair.
Style

Rihanna Cleverly Hides Baby Bump in New Fenty Lingerie Photo Shoot

Earlier this month, the singer announced she was expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky.

Alex Ocho420 days ago
SKIMS
Style

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches Bra With Fake Nipple Piercings

Featured in three colors, the new SKIMS push-up bra has a faux piercing design.

Jaelani Turner-Williams430 days ago

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