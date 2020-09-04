While Rihanna fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of R9, Skylar Grey took it upon herself to share a preview of an unreleased reggae-influenced song that she says she and Diplo collaborated on for RiRi’s upcoming album.

“I was working with Diplo on a song for Rihanna,” Grey said, in the clip posted to Instagram. “This was when Rihanna was supposedly doing some kind of reggae album. I don’t know if she’s still making a reggae album or what, but this is a song we did for it. I don’t have the whole song, I’m just going to play you a piece of it, and it probably won’t sound great because it’s an iPhone recording of the speakers.”

Rihanna has been fairly quiet on the music front since she released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016. Since then, she has taken her talents elsewhere, launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, her luxury apparel brand with LVMH in 2019, and now her skincare line in 2020. News also recently surfaced that the singer filed a trademark application for tableware.

While none of these entrepreneurial endeavors are the promised R9 project, in July, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she’s still been working on her music and that her anticipated album won’t be a disappointment.

“I am always working on music,” Rihanna said. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it.”

She added that she isn’t going to release the project just because her fans want it. “I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting,” she explained. “It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it.”