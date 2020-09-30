Now that the election just a month away, it's time to get your Election Day fits together. Although many Americans will mail-in their votes, those who feel comfortable voting in-person should. But no one wants to look like a clown, standing in line with a wack fit. So thankfully, we got some new style releases this week to get you looking right.

Supreme and the Smurfs will release more fresh pieces from their latest collaboration. Brain Dead and Palace have just dropped their new seasonal collections. Pharrell is releasing a new NMD with Adidas, while Virgil Abloh is set to release the Off-White x Nike Rubber Dunk. Fear of God is finally releasing its anticipated collaboration with Zegna and Travis Scott has just released new merch with George Condo too.

Check out more information on how to cop these releases, and others from Stone Island, Saint Avenue, Aesop, and more in this week's best style releases.