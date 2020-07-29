Heron Preston has joined Gen.G in an Executive Brand Advisor capacity, a title which will see the fashion icon implementing "specialized design" in a variety of ways.

Speaking on the team-up in a press release, Preston said he was "really excited" about the opportunity to put his creative skill set to use in a new medium.

"Having been built from digital communities that connect worldwide, Esports are the future of entertainment and a cultural hotspot where new ideas will emerge," Preston, whose new role with the popular Esports organization was first announced by WWD on Wednesday, said. "I am looking forward to exploring new territory with Gen.G; their inclusive, innovative, relevant and educationally-driven approach to gaming really resonates with what matters most to me."

As part of the role, Preston will offer his take on a multitude of "creative services" that are set to include limited design capsules for the organization's League of Legends team.

For Gen.G VP of Brand Gina Chung Lee, it's been a thrill to work with Preston thus far due to his creative methods being rooted in wanting to gain an understanding of the players.

"We're getting started on some exciting projects together; it's been refreshing to work with someone who is so hands-on and really wants to understand the players' stories to figure out the best way to represent our gaming community," Chung Lee, who considers Preston "the ideal partner" for this endeavor, said.

In his comments to WWD on Wednesday, Preston expressed his belief that these sorts of collaborations could only be the very beginning of a greater artistic overlap between the increasingly complementary worlds of fashion and gaming.