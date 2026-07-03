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The FIFAe World Cup Rocket League trophy is displayed during FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League: Day 2 on December 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Prime Video's 'Level Up' Season 2 Takes Fans Inside the Esports World Cup Ahead of Paris 2026

Behind every trophy, celebrity cameo and multimillion-dollar payday is a seven-week grind that 'Level Up' captures from the inside.

Maggie Ekberg24 days ago
A photo by Brycent after the announcement he was joining XSET.
Pop Culture

Brycent Joins Lil Wayne & Ozuna-Backed Gaming Lifestyle Organization XSET

The gaming lifestyle organization XSET, which is supported by the likes of Tee Grizzley and Swae Lee, enters the Web3 community with Bryce "Brycent" Johnson.

Jose Martinez1181 days ago
Auston Matthews speaking after being awarded the Hart Trophy
Sports

Leafs' Auston Matthews Wins Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP

Auston Matthews accepted the Hart Award on Tuesday night as the NHL's MVP. He's the third Maple Leaf to win the award, and the first since 1954-55.

Sydney Brasil1488 days ago
BMO Field as it will look after renovations: A soccer field to the left, with seating on the right and to the far centre
Sports

Toronto's BMO Field Is Getting a Makeover for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

BMO Field will be going under renovations to expand its seating for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium has shared renderings of the future of their grounds.

Sydney Brasil1489 days ago
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The proposed OverActive Media eSports venue in Toronto
Sports

Toronto’s New eSports Venue Will Include a Massive LED Screen

Populous have shared new details about their proposed new eSports venue for Toronto's Exhibition Place, which now includes a huge LED screen.

Sydney Brasil1569 days ago
alhan announces new gaming venture
Pop Culture

Alhan Gençay Launches Multi-Million Pound Gaming Company

A lifelong gamer himself, Alhan saw the opportunity to build the platform to help unite the UK’s relatively narrow eSports industry with more casual gaming.

James Keith1588 days ago
Japan's first Esport school, Esports Koutou Gakuin
Pop Culture

Japan to Open Its First Esports High School in Spring

Japan is welcoming its first-ever Esports high school, named Esports Koutou Gakuin, in April, with its official site now up and running featuring some photos.

Brenton Blanchet1667 days ago
League of Legends tournament takes place in arena
Sports

League of Legends' eSports World Championship Is Coming to Toronto Next Year

The 2022 tour will be the first time Riot Games has hosted a multinational North American Worlds, stopping in both Mexico and Canada for the first time. 

Natalie Harmsen1699 days ago
EA Sports' FIFA 22 logo displayed on a laptop screen
Sports

FIFA Reportedly Ending Partnership With EA Sports After Nearly 30 Years

After nearly three decades of doing business with EA Sports, FIFA is reportedly walking away from its licensing deal with the gaming company.

Brad Callas1729 days ago
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Faze
Music

Future and Lil Durk Join FaZe Kaysan for New Collab "Made a Way"

FaZe Clan has unleashed its first-ever in-house musical artist FaZe Kaysan, who enlisted Lil Durk and Future for his debut single "Made a Way."

Brad Callas1754 days ago
saweetie-aapi
Music

Saweetie and Gaming Collective Gen.G to Host Workshop Series in Support of AAPI Entrepreneurs

Saweetie has partnered with esports gaming collective Gen.G to host a workshop series that focuses on uplifting Asian American entrepreneurs.

tara mahadevan1864 days ago
police lights
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty’ eSports Player in Brazil Allegedly Murdered Rival and Sent His Friends Video of Her Body

Brazilian 'Call of Duty: Mobile' player Guilherme Alves Costa has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed his rival Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva.

Joe Price1969 days ago
oam toronto
Sports

Toronto to Get a Spaceship-Like, 7,000-Seat eSports Venue

eSports company Overactive Media announced that Toronto is planning for a futuristic, new 7,000-seat arena, which will host concerts and Overwatch matches.

Megan Ebreo1972 days ago

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