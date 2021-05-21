After a pandemic-plagued season, the Toronto Raptors are ready to come back home. While the players and Nick Nurse have been clear in expressing that Tampa provided everything possible to make the temporary base as good as could possibly be, at the end of the day, it wasn’t quite Toronto. It was literally thousands of kilometres from Scotiabank Arena, after all.

Still, over the course of their six-month stay, the team had to find a way to do as the Romans do and enjoy the situation as best they could. Some took up fishing, others like Kyle Lowry made golfing a ritual, and some just basked in the sunshine.

We asked the players and Nurse to share the most unique experiences they had during their time in Tampa. Here’s what they had to say: