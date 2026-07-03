Nick Nurse

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Former NBA player JJ Redick
Sports

Becky Hammon, JJ Redick, Jerry Stackhouse Among Those Rumoured to be Next Toronto Raptors Coach

With the NBA draft looming and free agency on the horizon, the Raptors will have to decide who the best coach is for the team moving forward.

Louis Pavlakos1164 days ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Sports

The Toronto Raptors Fire Head Coach Nick Nurse

The Toronto Raptors announced that they have fired head coach Nick Nurse, per Shams Charania.In 2020, Nurse signed a four-year deal through the 2023-24 season.

Louis Pavlakos1183 days ago
Nick Nurse and Kardinal Offishall
Sports

Kardinal Offishall, Ne-Yo perform in Toronto for Nick Nurse's Foundation

Nick Nurse hosted an evening of music at History in Toronto to help raise funding for The Nick Nurse Foundation Music Labs to help underserved communities.

Louis Pavlakos1368 days ago
Raptors vs. Celtics at the Bell Centre
Sports

Montreal Welcomes Raptors Preseason Game with Playoff Atmosphere

For the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors travelled to Montreal to play a preseason game against the Boston Celtics, winning 137-134.

Louis Pavlakos1369 days ago
OVO Athletic centre Toronto Raptors
Sports

Raptors Unveil Massive New Analytics Board in OVO Athletic Centre

The Toronto Raptors recently launched a high-tech analytics board that aims to help players with a myriad of data and statistics regarding their performance.

Louis Pavlakos1374 days ago
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Nick Nurse in a black zip up
Sports

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse to Perform at Toronto Jazz Festival

Off the basketball court, Nick Nurse likes playing music, so it's only fitting that he'll be hitting the stage for TD Toronto Jazz Fest this summer.

Natalie Harmsen1487 days ago
Nick Nurse pictured with Yannick Bisson and Hélène Joy
Sports

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Had a Hilarious Cameo in CBC's 'Murdoch Mysteries'

Last night, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse appeared in CBC series 'Murdoch Mysteries' as a locker room attendant giving coaching tips.

Elisa Ammaturo1626 days ago
Toronto Raptors Florida stories
Sports

'That’s Florida For You, It’s Pretty Crazy': The Raptors Share Their Tampa Stories

The Toronto Raptors tried make the most of their temporary home base in Florida. The players and Nurse share the most unique experiences they had while there.

Vivek Jacob1883 days ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Sports

Nick Nurse on Mental Fitness, Music, and the 'Golden Age for Basketball in Canada'

The Toronto Raptors' head coach chats with us about his BioSteel partnership, what he's listening to, and his goal of leading Canada to Olympic glory.

Vivek Jacob1911 days ago
nick nurse dallas green
Sports

Nick Nurse and City and Colour Collab on Limited-Edition Hoodie

Toronto Raptors coach and singer-songwriter Dallas Green have linked up for a limited-edition hoodie, with all proceeds going towards Indigenous students.

Alex Nino Gheciu1949 days ago
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Nick Nurse pulling down mask during Raptors game
Sports

Report: Raptors' COVID-19 Outbreak Caused By Coaches' Bad Mask Etiquette

The Athletic’s Shams Charania cited sources saying the internal spread of the virus “seems to have arisen from inconsistent mask-wearing from coaching staff."

Alex Nino Gheciu1961 days ago
toronto raptors siakam lowry len lillard
Sports

Here's How the Raptors Can Overcome Their Current Roster Limitations

There's still time for Toronto to right the ship before big decisions from the front office may be necessary.

Vivek Jacob2011 days ago
raptors anunoby vanvleet
Sports

The Raptors’ 2020 Offseason Was Always About the Bigger Picture

The plan was about doing whatever it took to ensure the Raptors could be serious players for star free agents in 2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo among them.

Vivek Jacob2060 days ago
raptors coach nick nurse smiling
Sports

Nick Nurse on His Acting Debut, Manifestation, and the Raptors' 2021 Home

Toronto's head coach talks about appearing on Global's Private Eyes, his belief in manifestation, and why the team is leaning towards Florida as a new home.

Alex Nino Gheciu2070 days ago

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