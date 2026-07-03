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GloRilla with vibrant orange hair embraces Brandon Ingram on the court of a basketball game. He is wearing a Toronto Raptors jersey and a red headband.
Music

GloRilla Talks Brandon Ingram Relationship, Says He Made the First Move

The couple soft launched their relationship in September with a cozied up Instagram photo.

Alex Ocho225 days ago
Drake in a plaid shirt and cap at a Netflix event; performing on stage with a crowd and lights in the background.
Sports

Sacramento Kings Playfully Respond to Video of Drake Spiking DeMar DeRozan Jersey During Show

The Raptors alum made a cameo in Kendrick's "Not Like Us" video.

Trace William Cowen512 days ago
Basketball playerDeMar DeRozan dribbles on court; Drake sits courtside in black attire, watching the game.
Sports

Drake Clowns DeMar DeRozan, Threatens To Pull Down His Jersey if It's Retired

DeRozan, a Compton native, appeared in the video for Kendrick Lamar's viral Drake diss "Not Like Us"

Jade Gomez621 days ago
DeMar DeRozan and Drake, both smiling, wearing casual attire at a public event. DeMar sports a cap and gold chain, while Drake has braided hair
Sports

Demar DeRozan Insists Drake Is ‘Still My Man’ After "Not Like Us" Video Cameo and Pop Out Concert Appearance

The six-time NBA All-Star stated K. Dot is like "family" earlier this month.

Mark Elibert722 days ago
Sports

NBA Investigating Alleged Prop Bet Irregularities Involving Raptors' Jontay Porter

Sports betting has been front and center in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons.

Jose Martinez843 days ago
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Sports

Stephen A. Smith Tells Raptors Coach To "Pump The Brakes" On Calling Scottie Barnes The Future "Face Of The League"

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic made the statement in his epic rant after the 132-131 Lakers win on Tuesday night.

Erik Leijon917 days ago
Music

Drake Defends Raptors Coach After Postgame Rant: 'Toronto Has A Real One As Their Coach'

Drake took to Instagram Stories to shout out Darko Rajakovic after he criticized the referees following a 132-131 Los Angeles Lakers win on Tuesday night

Erik Leijon918 days ago
Style

Mitchell & Ness' Donny October Shows Off Ultimate Toronto Raptors Look At ComplexCon

The self-professed Vince Carter fan came prepared.

Erik Leijon961 days ago
Sports

Raptors Rookie Gradey Dick Appears In Drake And Adonis' "My Man Freestyle" Video

On draft night earlier this year, Dick secured an Instagram follow from the 6 God.

Erik Leijon1004 days ago
og anunoby left and fred vanvleet right
Sports

Raptors Stars Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby on Their Game Faces, Grooming Rituals, and the City They Call Home

Read Complex Canada's interview with O.G. Anunoby and Fred Vanvleet of the Toronto Raptors about their game faces, grooming rituals, and the city they call home

Oren Weisfeld1207 days ago
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raptor player fred van vleet
Sports

NBA Referee Ben Taylor Reportedly Receiving Fewer Crew Chief Assignments Since Fred VanVleet Rant

Ever since Fred VanVleet slammed NBA referee Ben Taylor for calling unwarranted technical fouls against him, the NBA has only named him crew chief once.

Louis Pavlakos1212 days ago
The team logo decal at center court on Welcome Toronto night during the Toronto Raptors NBA game.
Sports

Toronto Raptors Apologize After Pulling Women's History Month Video

The Toronto Raptors have issued an apology for their video celebrating Women’s History Month, which has since been removed due to heavy criticism.

Jose Martinez1232 days ago
Toronto Raptors media day collage
Sports

Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot

Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.

Oren Weisfeld1364 days ago
Raptors vs. Celtics at the Bell Centre
Sports

Montreal Welcomes Raptors Preseason Game with Playoff Atmosphere

For the first time since the 2018-19 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors travelled to Montreal to play a preseason game against the Boston Celtics, winning 137-134.

Louis Pavlakos1368 days ago

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