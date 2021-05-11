After news broke that Tim Tebow will reportedly sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, people couldn’t help but point out the injustice that Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job.

While Tebow’s one-year deal would see him play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it does feel like he’s received more than enough opportunities to prove that he can play in the NFL. The same can’t be said for Kaepernick, who was blackballed by the NFL after peacefully protesting racial inequality during the pre-game national anthem.

It doesn’t help matters that Tebow’s professional career has never been that impressive. Kaepernick, on the other hand, led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994 and has proven that he can win in the NFL. It’s no wonder people took to social media upon hearing the news that Tebow is potentially returning to the gridiron.



Some people pointed out the hypocrisy that Tebow often knelt in prayer and was celebrated for it, while Kaepernick was roundly criticized when he knelt for his own beliefs. Others noted that Tebow’s potential return would be just another example of the NFL’s standards being different for white players, than they are for Black players.

On whatever side of the argument you may land on, it’s impossible to ignore the jarring optics of Tebow’s potential return amidst the continued ostracization of Kaepernick.

Check out some of the most notable reactions to the news below.