Tim Tebow

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Tim Tebow Renews Multi-Year ESPN Contract Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Sports

Tim Tebow Scores New ESPN Deal Amid Ongoing Mass Layoffs

Tebow’s extension keeps him on SEC Nation and other ESPN programming as several prominent former NFL players leave the network.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Former NFL Player Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress to Combat Child Exploitation
Sports

Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress to Combat Child Exploitation

The former quarterback urged lawmakers to expand resources for identifying and rescuing victims of online child exploitation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
tim-tebow-steven-a-smith
Sports

Watch Tim Tebow Address Drama Surrounding His Former Coach Urban Meyer

During an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take' on Friday morning, Tim Tebow addressed the controversy surrounding his former head coach Urban Meyer.

Brad Callas1751 days ago
Tim Tebow
Sports

Tim Tebow Reportedly Signing 1-Year Deal to Play Tight End for Jaguars (UPDATE)

Tim Tebow will reunite with former Florida Gators coach, Urban Meyer, to play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal will be for one year.

Xavier Hamilton1902 days ago
Tim Tebow visits "Fox & Friends"
Sports

People React to Tim Tebow Reportedly Asking Jacksonville Jaguars for Tryout as Tight End

Tim Tebow has reportedly set his sights on none other than the Jacksonville Jaguars and the tight end position as the perfect conduit to his NFL comeback.

Xavier Hamilton1913 days ago
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tim tebow mets retiring
Sports

Tim Tebow Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball: 'I'll Always Cherish My Time as a Met'

Tim Tebow has announced his retirement from professional baseball. He had most recently played for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets.

Jose Martinez1984 days ago
Tim Tebow #15 of the Syracuse Mets
Sports

Tim Tebow Says He Turned Down XFL to Continue Baseball Career

Tim Tebow isn't the only star that the XFL has tried to court.

Xavier Hamilton2350 days ago
Tim Tebow
Sports

Tim Tebow Getting Called Out for Comments on Student Athletes Getting Paid

Former quarterback and current minor league baseball player Tim Tebow has received serious backlash online for his comments on student athletes.

Joe Price2507 days ago
Tim Tebow attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions' 'Run The Race'
Sports

Watch Tim Tebow Deliver an Inspirational Response to His Critics

Tim Tebow is proof that everyone has haters, but when asked about these naysayers he delivered a perfect response.

Xavier Hamilton2714 days ago
Colin Kaepernick
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Was Seeking $20 Million to Play in AAF, According to Report

The Alliance of American Football reportedly reached out to Colin Kaepernick to play in the new league.

Gavin Evans2717 days ago
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Jasen Vinlove
Sports

Tim Tebow Slowly Moving Closer to the Major Leagues

Tim Tebow will start the season at AA.

Aaron C. Mansfield3043 days ago
Brett Davis
Sports

Tim Tebow Comments on Whether He Will Play in the XFL

Tim Tebow is already being asked whether he will join Vince McMahon's XFL reboot.

Aaron C. Mansfield3089 days ago
Tim Tebow.
Sports

Things Just Got Spicy With Tim Tebow and Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’

Tim Tebow got fired up during an argument with Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take.'

Chris Yuscavage3158 days ago
Skip Bayless No. 1 Los Angeles
Sports

Skip Bayless, Truth Teller: "I Have Consistently Been Correct On All These Outrageous Takes"

The star of Fox Sports' "Undisputed" and the most polarizing talking head in sports, Skip Bayless never contrives the debate. And says he's never lost one.

Adam Caparell3489 days ago

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