The Jacksonville Jaguars will be signing Tim Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

A deal between both parties has not been completed, but it’s likely that it could be finalized after rookie mini-camp. The deal would also reunite Tebow with his former Florida Gators head coach, Urban Meyer, who will be in his first year as Jacksonville’s head coach.

Tebow came into the NFL as a quarterback but didn’t live up to the hype of his Heisman-winning days in Gainsville. In 2015, Tebow announced that he would be leaving the game of football to focus solely on his baseball career (which didn’t fare better than his NFL dreams). Now, the 33-year-old will be making the transition to tight end after not taking a professional snap since 2012.

The Jags are looking to build around Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. As proven by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and other elite talents, a tight end can be a safety net for a young quarterback. Meyer understands this and decided to draft Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell along with extending Tebow a contract.