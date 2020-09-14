Colin Kaepernick called out the NFL on Twitter Sunday for engaging in "propaganda" with regards to their social justice efforts as the league appears to be actively blackballing his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, Eric Reid.

In his tweet, Kaepernick cites a Deadspin article titled "The NFL is Blackballing Eric Reid, too," which mentions that, despite being ranked by ESPN in late March as one of the best remaining free agents in the league, Reid hasn't been signed by a team.

The piece argues that there's still a case to be made for Reid to land on, at least, three teams, given their clear need to address the safety position, which leads one to believe that he remains available for the same reason Kaepernick did.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there is currently "zero interest" from NFL teams in signing Kaepernick, adding that shortly after George Floyd’s death, some "fake" interest was expressed "seemingly out of guilt." Earlier this month, EA Sports announced Kaepernick was being added to its Madden 21 roster.