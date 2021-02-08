Patrick Mahomes might have handled his Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with grace, but his loved ones are saying everything he didn’t.

As the blowout victory started to become a reality, Mahome’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and mother, Randi Mahomes, took to the timeline where they let off some steam. First, Brittany took aim at ESPN.

“Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league,” she quote tweeted a post that used Mahomes as a meme before calling SportsCenter trash for also memeing her partner.

She also fired back at trolls who claimed that she was the reason Mahomes didn’t win.

The quarterback’s mother decided to take direct aim at the NFL. She made it clear that she thinks the referees were working to help the Bucs win the game.

“I see the @nfl ...refs liked this tweet,” she wrote under a tweet of Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen commenting on his pass to Rob Gronkowski. “proof!!!” She then continued her crusade by sending shots at Bündchen.