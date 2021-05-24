Just a month after his name was thrown around in trade rumors leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Julio Jones revealed Monday that his time in Atlanta may be coming to an end.

On Monday’s episode of Undisputed, host Shannon Sharpe called the 32-year-old wide receiver to find out where he and the Falcons stand heading into the season.

“You want to go to the Cowboys, Julio? Or you want to stay in Atlanta?” Sharpe asked. Jones responded, “I’m outta there, man.”

When asked where he ideally would like to end up, Jones replied, “I want to win.”

L.A. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to already be recruiting Jones with a tweet highlighting everything Los Angeles has to offer.

The news arrives just a month after Peter King revealed that the Falcons were considering trading Jones around April’s NFL draft.

On April 26, NFL insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter to explain why Atlanta would be better off waiting until after June 1 to trade the superstar wideout. “If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they save $15 million against the cap. If the Falcons trade him before June 1, it would be a $23M cap hit,” Schefter wrote in a tweet.

In September 2019, Jones and the Falcons agreed on a three-year, $66 million contract extension, $64 million of which is guaranteed. The $22 million per season made Jones the highest-paid receiver in the game on average.