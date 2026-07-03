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Julio Jones has finally been traded after weeks and weeks of rumors. We broke down a number of winners and losers of the blockbuster NFL trade.Zach Frydenlund
One of the best receivers in the NFL apparently wants out of Atlanta. Where could Julio Jones land if he's traded? Here are five destinations that make sense.Ian Wharton
Is Julio Jones about to be traded? According to reports, that could be the case. We picked out five NFL teams that should try and trade for the All-Pro WR.Zach Frydenlund
From Julio Jones to AJ Green, here are 10 NFL players who could be on the move in the coming weeks as we near the NFL trade deadline.Danny Cunningham