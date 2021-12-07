Glenn Foster Jr., a former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints, died Monday after he was taken into police custody in Alabama a day before, NOLA.com reports.

An official for the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office reportedly said the case was under investigation and couldn’t confirm the manner, or location, of his death. As NOLA shares, it was not made clear whether the former NFL player was still at Pickens County jail at the time of his death, as the Sheriff’s Office said such inquiries should go through the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois wrote on Twitter. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

Foster’s family said they were planning a statement on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The former NFL player, 31, was initially booked on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude police, according to Pickens County jail records, and was booked again Sunday on counts of robbery and simple assault.

Foster, who played college ball at the University of Illinois, joined the Saints in 2013 and led them in quarterback sacks and hits during the preseason that year. He recorded three sacks in 12 games during his first year in the NFL, and was injured during some of the 2014 season, before he was cut by the team in 2015. Foster then began a new career in Louisiana, owning a granite countertop business.