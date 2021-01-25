Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier all but proves that the 32-year-old is no longer on to MMA/UFC's elite fighters. While this fall from grace might be humiliating enough, Floyd Mayweather took it upon himself to pour salt into Conor's fresh wounds.

Floyd ventured into Instagram comments on Monday where he dubbed the fighter "Con Artist McLoser." He then explained that the way McGregor is being treated by the public following this string of losses compared to the way his undefeated career is viewed proves that racism is still alive.

"The world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated," Floyd wrote per TMZ. "That just lets you all know that racism still exist."

"Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up!"

"This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people."

Floyd went on to claim that McGregor's failures in the octagon also ruined his chances at returning to the boxing ring.

"Connor [sic] cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao," he continued. "Nobody wants to see that, it's like my leftovers eating leftovers."



After being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their fight on Saturday, McGregor has lost three out of four his latest fights including his 2017 boxing match against Mayweather.