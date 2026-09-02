Tiger Woods Gets Driver's License Suspended for 5 Years in DUI Case Plea Deal

Tiger Woods’s license been suspended for a period of five years after he entered a no contest plea to reckless driving in Florida on Wednesday (Sept. 2).

Notably, this marks a reduction in the severity of what Woods was initially charged with in the March crash at the center of Wednesday’s hearing: driving under the influence. The golf champ, as part of a deal, also pleaded no contest to refusing to submit to a lawful test. In addition to the five-year license suspension, Woods has been fined $1,500. He will not serve time for the crash.

Thomas Bakkedahl, State Attorney for Florida's 19th Judicial Circuit, followed up Wednesday’s hearing with a decidedly impassioned (and rare, for him) press conference during which he detailed how this plea deal came to be.