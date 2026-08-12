Tiffany Haddish Avoids More Jail Time After Georgia DUI Guilty Plea

But according to People , the sentence comes with strings attached. Haddish must stay away from drugs and alcohol, undergo random testing, complete a substance abuse evaluation, and attend DUI school. Her Georgia driver's license was also suspended. Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges, including improper stopping on a roadway and another traffic violation.

Tiffany Haddish won't spend any more time behind bars in her years-old Georgia drunk-driving case. The comedian pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 11, to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from her 2022 arrest, closing a case that had dragged on for more than four years. Haddish appeared by video for the plea and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, with a judge crediting her for the brief time she spent in jail following her arrest.

The resolution comes after Haddish's defense previously tried to get the case thrown out over speedy-trial concerns, but a judge denied the request.

The case began in the early hours of January 14, 2022, after Peachtree City police received a 911 call about a driver who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel near a traffic light. An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on Highway 74 and stopped Haddish as she turned into the yard of a home.

"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence," police said at the time. "She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident." Haddish posted bond and was back out of jail within hours.

It wasn't Haddish's last run-in involving allegations of impaired driving. She was arrested again in November 2023 in Beverly Hills after authorities said she was found asleep behind the wheel. That case ended in February 2024 with Haddish pleading no contest to a vehicle code violation. Prosecutors dropped two misdemeanor DUI charges as part of the deal.

Her Georgia case remained unresolved, however, keeping the 2022 arrest alive in court for another two years before the August 11 plea.